Apple CEO Sets the Record Straight on His Company's Autonomous Car Ambitions

Apple's involvement with the automotive industry has seen a lot of controversy over the past few years. It's been a pretty straightforward affair as far as connectivity between iOS devices, and the cars' infotainment systems is concerned, but other than that, you could write a successful soap opera based on everything that's happened.
Actually, make that everything we think has happened, as Apple was never ready to admit anything about it auto industry ventures, so we were all left to play the detective's game and speculate. It all went as far as some people reporting strange noises coming out of a small facility owned by the company, prompting comedic parallels with Roswell and the Area 51.

The fake clip showing Apple's alleged electric car made those connections even more obvious, but the company has admitted to giving up on the presumed initial nature of its Titan project - developing an EV from scratch - and switching focus to something else.

Now, Apple CEO Tim Cook opened up on the company's car-related plans for the first time during an interview with Bloomberg and, as suspected, it all has to do with autonomous driving. "We're focusing on autonomous systems," he admits.

"We sort of see it as the mother of all AI projects. It's probably one of the most difficult AI projects actually to work on," continues Cook, after making it clear that autonomy isn't necessarily restricted to cars.

The CEO also talked about the three vectors that are shaping up the car industry at the moment, with implications in other fields as well: electrification, ride-hailing, and self-driving technology. While Apple is definitely working on the latter, Cook wasn't willing to get into any more detail: "We'll see where it takes us. We're not really saying from a product point of view what we will do, but we are being straightforward that it's a core technology that we view as very important."


