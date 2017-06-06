Apple Implements Driving Mode In iOS 11, It's Pretty Smart But Relies on Honesty

Apple
has previewed iOS 11, which will be available this fall for all compatible devices. It brings many improvements, and some of them are targeted at drivers.
One of the biggest problems these days with smartphones
, social media, and any other kind of distraction of this sort comes in the form of notifications.
Just like the other phone makers know, using a smartphone during driving, or holding whatever device not meant for a driver’s hands while the vehicle is in motion, is something extremely dangerous.
We are not writing this information for the first time, and we are sure that people are aware that it is dangerous to use a phone while driving. It still happens, however, and governments are pondering ways to make car makers
and phone manufacturers stop humans from using phones
while they are behind the wheel.
The biggest challenges here come in the form of figuring out if a person is the driver of the vehicle or a passenger on a bus, for example, and if he or she is with anyone else in the automobile without tracking every single aspect of someone’s activities.
It may also be a safety risk to block all communications for someone while they are driving, particularly in the case of a medical emergency or another problem that requires immediate assistance from specialized emergency service personnel, without being able to stop at that time to notify them.
While the former case may be more common than the latter, both have to be considered before a phone maker will implement functions like these.
Evidently, older mobiles had features that silenced notifications, but the driver had to voluntarily switch that operating mode instead of the one employed at the time. Apple’s solution to this problem is called “Do Not Disturb While Driving.”
It figures out that you are moving at a speed that is consistent with that of a vehicle, and it keeps notifications from appearing on the screen while you are driving. Instead, you get to see them when you arrive. The iPhone will “know” that someone is in a car using “WiFi Doppler effect,” as well as Bluetooth.
Evidently, these changes are implemented for those who do not have Apple CarPlay
, which adjusts the operating principle of this mode during driving. We are still concerned about the honesty of people who will claim that they are passengers in vehicles while they are the drivers of those automobiles.
Sadly, a way to stop them entirely has yet to be discovered or implemented, and the jeopardize hundreds of thousands of lives across the world each day.
Individual contacts can be “whitelisted” to be able to receive a special message that informs them that they can text “urgent” back to your number, and then get the first message through to your screen.
If users attempt to view the screen of the phone while the car is being driven, he or she will see a blank display instead. There’s also a passenger mode to allow your passengers to use their or even your phone, but only honesty will stop distracted drivers from using their phones behind the wheel again.
The iPhone’s navigation abilities using the Maps app have also been improved, and it will “know” on what lane you should be to address all of the turns on your route correctly, without having to do any sudden changes, as well as feature interior navigation directions in places like malls or airports.