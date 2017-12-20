Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 Priced At $349,000

Prices for the VelociRaptor 6x6
start at $349,000, and even though that’s cheaper than the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG
6x6, it’s still more than what Ferrari asks for the 812 Superfast. On closer inspection, those green dollar bills go on a lot more than just an additional axle and two extra wheels.
Limited to 50 examples, the uber-pickup with 6WD boasts 20-inch wheels and 35-inch Toyo Open Country all-terrain tires, an industry-leading Fox suspension system, locking rear axles, and lots of suck-squeeze-bang-blow. The Texas-based specialist worked its magic on the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, bringing the twin-turbo engine to 605 horsepower and an earth-shattering 622 pound-feet (843 Nm) of torque. More to the point, that’s 155 ponies and 172 pound-feet more than the stock Raptor’s engine.
"The VelociRaptor 6x6's appearance at SEMA was just a sneak peek, but we are done teasing,"
declared John Hennessey, founder and chief executive officer of Hennessey Performance Engineering
. "It is time to uncage our monster of a truck."
From concept to finished product, it took HPE the better part of 11 months to turn the VelociRaptor 6x6 into reality.
The 6x6 follows in the footsteps of the four-wheeled VelociRaptor
, which sold more than 1,000 examples since Hennessey opened the order books for the no-nonsense truck. What else is included in the $349,000 price? Zero to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, LED lights, an unapologetic roll bar, and Hennessey-designed front and rear bumper guards for all the right reasons.
Optional extras can up the ante even further, though they’re not cheap either. The Brembo six-piston brake package, for example, is listed at $22,000. On the upside, every 6x6 is covered by a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.