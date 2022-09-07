Hellzapoppin Is a Custom Triumph Bonneville Adorned With Scrambler Charm in Abundance

The tasteful blend of olive-green paint and brown leather upholstery is quite simply intoxicating, wouldn’t you agree?
Operating just outside central Porto – the second-largest Portuguese city – Ton-Up Garage has to be one of the most exciting customization firms on the Iberian Peninsula. The guys who run the show go by the names of Pedro Oliveira and Daniel Cabral, two bike-modding gurus with a similar vision and unfaltering attention to detail.
There have been many instances when their work was featured on autoevolution, the last of which presented a scrambler-style Honda FMX650 nicknamed Muxima. As for the project we’ll be looking at today, the commission came from two lovebirds in need of a motorcycle to travel the country on together.
Dubbed Hellzapoppin after the 1941 musical of the same name, the bike in question was built using a Triumph Bonneville as the basis. This custom beauty is perfectly suited to both asphalt and gravel, retaining the quintessential Bonnie spirit we all know and love. Without further ado, let’s see what Ton-Up's transformation was all about.
Firstly, Daniel and Pedro revised the donor’s subframe, topping it off with a brown leather saddle that’s been upholstered in-house. The electrics were relocated beneath the new seat, and the rear-end anatomy is completed by a handmade fender, aftermarket lighting, and a neat license plate bracket.
At the front, you’ll find a new handlebar equipped with handsome grips and shiny control levers, as well as unobtrusive switchgear. Hellzapoppin’s instrumentation consists of a single Motogadget dial, and there’s a yellow-tinted headlamp lighting up the way. The Ton-Up duo aimed towards a scrambled transformation once again, so they fitted the wheels with chunky dual-purpose rubber.
In terms of powertrain-related mods, the reworked Bonnie carries premium air filters and a heat-wrapped exhaust ending in dual reverse megaphone mufflers. Following the installation of a bespoke front fender, it was time for the lads to tackle the paintwork. The chosen color scheme ended up being a groovy mixture of olive-green, black, and polished surfaces – all complemented by the brown upholstery on the seat.
