Restyled Triumph Bonneville Is Chic and Tastefully Scrambled, Uses Speed Triple Forks

It looks all tough and beefed-up for sure, but there’s something distinctively elegant about its ruggedness.
The Indonesian bike-modding community has plenty of remarkable workshops to offer, and nobody will argue with the fact that Smoked Garage is one of them! Operating in Bali under the leadership of Nicko Eigert, this garage gave us countless machines to drool over since it first opened its doors many years ago.
We’ve examined their take on a Kawasaki ER-6n (aka Sublime) back in July, and you folks were unsurprisingly pretty thrilled. Now, the crew’s makeover may not be as extensive on the project pictured above, but it does manage to be extremely effective, nonetheless. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?
Starting with a 2015 variant of Triumph’s Bonneville family, Nicko's guys had its subframe chopped up and rebuilt to tighten the rear-end proportions. A fresh saddle was then fabricated in-house, along with a steel rear fender that bears LED lighting and an unobtrusive license plate holder.
Smoked Garage opted to keep the Bonnie’s standard shocks in play, but they’ve swapped its 41 mm (1.6-inch) telescopic forks with a Speed Triple’s inverted modules. Both the front and rear brakes were beefed up to extract some additional stopping power, while the stock wheels have been replaced with aftermarket items wrapped in Continental knobbies.
In keeping with the scrambler theme, Nicko and his squad proceeded to install a bespoke skid plate beneath the motorcycle’s 865cc parallel-twin. Furthermore, we spot a high-mounted exhaust system that’s been fabricated from scratch, snaking its way around the engine on the right-hand side.
Things look mostly unchanged in the cockpit area, but you will now find a pair of underslung bar-end mirrors replacing the OEM units. To keep the way ahead nice and lit, this scrambled Bonneville makes use of an auxiliary light fitted low down near the skid plate. The chosen paint scheme is monochromatic for the most part, yet touches of color are present on the seat, forks, and the front fender’s Union Jack motif.
