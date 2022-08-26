007 "No Time To Die" Triumph Scrambler XE Is Auctioned, Among Other Bond Collector's Items

Whether you’re a fan or not, you must know about the latest Bond film “No Time to Die”, starring Daniel Craig. Just like all the films in the series, it features lots of fighting, shooting, explosions, and my personal favorite, car and motorcycle chases. Several props and vehicles used in the film are going up for auction, including a Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE.
In the pre-credit scenes, the stunt bike is first ridden by the assassin Primo (played by Dali Benssalah), but James Bond then commandeers it. A thrilling chase ensues throughout the streets of Matera, Italy and it features a scene where Bond performs an epic wall jump using the Scrambler.
Fair warning, the bike is in a non-running condition. The 007 Stunt Coordinator, Lee Morrison, worked alongside the Triumph team to modify the bike so that it could withstand the action sequences and still look good doing so. He spoke highly of the bike, saying, “First and foremost, as a stunt coordinator, I have to be sure that we can achieve the action on that motorcycle. Is it agile and powerful enough for the stunt riders to achieve what I want them to. And also, crucially, does it fit the story of the film in a way that’s credible on screen”.
And use it to the max they did. If you did watch the movie, you certainly have seen they have essentially abused the hell out of the motorbike. Naturally, the more dangerous and sketchier a scene is, especially involving vehicles, the more it impresses the audience. Lee also said, “We loved the look of the Scrambler 1200 XE and rode it absolutely flat out. I mean, as aggressive as you can ride a motorcycle. Lighting it up off-road, drifting it through really slippery streets in Matera, hitting steps flat out in third gear, quick direction changes, jumps, everything you could imagine, and that bike performed brilliantly.”
This is a further testimony that Triumph is a great manufacturer, and they build their bikes to last, or at least they did with the Scrambler.
So, if you’re a die-hard 007 fan, you might want to check out the auction at Christie’s, where the bike is estimated in the £20,000 – £30,000 range. Truth be told, this is one of the less expensive pieces, with other vehicles up for auction, such as a DB5 replica stunt car, a Range Rover SVR, and others going for much more. Some of these, including the Triumph, will be displayed at The Classic Festival at Silverstone from the 26th to the 28th of August.
The Triumph 1200 XE has an iconic scrambler style look, and it sports a slick six-speed gearbox, which alongside the 1200 engine, delivers 89 HP @ 7,400 rpm. Not only does it look fantastic on the road, but it’ll also have no problem going off-road. The commercial model has a base price of $15845.
