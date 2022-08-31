What 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V? SVE Introduces 800-HP Supercharged GMC Yukon

Priced at $149,990, including destination freight charge, the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V is the world’s most powerful full-size SUV. Be that as it may, the aftermarket can do much better if you have a few greenbacks to burn.
Enter Specialty Vehicle Engineering, formerly known as SLP Specialty Vehicles. A second-stage vehicle manufacturer and a tier-one supplier to General Motors, this company specializes in big-muscle upgrades. Their latest creations are the “2023 Sport Edition Supercharged 700-HP Yukon” and “2023 Sport Edition Supercharged 800-HP Yukon,” which are exclusively offered through GMC dealerships with either 2WD or 4WD.
The Sport Edition Yukon with the 700-hp upgrade is rocking the smaller of two available small-block V8s. Codenamed L84, the 5.3-liter engine is obviously shared with the Tahoe, Silverado 1500, and Sierra 1500. Improving this lump to 700 ponies implies more than a supercharger kit.
SVE starts the makeover with a blueprinted aluminum block and a forged twisted steel crank. Induction-hardened journals and intermediate pin drills also need to be mentioned, along with forged steel connecting rods, forged aluminum pistons, upgraded cylinder heads, upgraded injectors, and – of course – an upgraded fuel system. The supercharger comes standard in black, but custom hues are available as well. A cat-back dual exhaust system with polished or black tips helps the S/C V8 sing the song of its people.
As mentioned earlier, customers may also level up to 800 horsepower as long as they pick the 6.2-liter small block, internally referred to by General Motors as L87. 50 units of each variant will be produced for the 2023 model year, and obviously enough, SVE hasn’t mentioned how much they cost.
22- by 10-inch wheels are joined by Nitto performance tires and beefed-up brakes. Specialty Vehicle Engineering also fits a heavy-duty sway bar out back, complete with heavy-duty traction bars. Optionally available, customers may add a lowering suspension package. From a visual standpoint, the ABS composite hood and fender inserts are complemented by hood cowl and tailgate badges. As for the cabin of the 2023 model year Sport Edition Yukon, the most important upgrade comes in the guise of a SPORT EDITION SUPERCHARGED badge that features the vehicle’s build number.
