One of Two McLaren MP4-12C Gemballa GT Up for Auction

Let’s start by talking about the exclusivity of this car because this is not just any McLaren. Under normal circumstances, the MP4-12C would be just another custom McLaren you could buy. However, this car is anything but ordinary, with only two examples ever created.
It was made by famed European company Gemballa, which is more than a mere tuning or conversion company. While it bases its builds on cars from other companies, it is a fully-fledged automaker. The company has been registered with the German Federal Motor Transport Authority since 1985 and has its own Manufacturer Key Number.
This is the first non-Porsche car to be offered publicly by Gemballa. The car debuted at the 82nd Geneva International Motor Show in 2012 and traveled all the way to Monaco, where it was displayed at an F1 race.
Part of the Gemballa treatment is a new carbon Aero package kit. It goes all the way around the car from the carbon fiber diffuser in the back to the side skirts and front bumper. The rear wing wasn’t left alone either, becoming adjustable and enhancing the aerodynamics of the car. The outside upgrades extend to the light alloy, forged wheels that Gemballa put on the GT.
The engine is McLaren’s proprietary twin-turbo, 3.8-liter V8 paired with a 7-speed, twin-clutch Seamless Shift Gearbox. While it does not have the rumble of American muscle, it does come with more than enough grunt. After Gemballa worked its magic, the engine outputs 616 hp (625 ps) and can take the GT up to 205 mph (330 kph). It now sits inside a carbon fiber engine compartment and benefits from a sport-tuned exhaust.
The treatment also extends to the interior, where it becomes even more obvious how special this car is. The two-tone, cross-stitched carbon fiber seats are complemented by a sea of carbon fiber trim stretching from the steering wheel and center console all the way to the door panels. Gemballa also made sure the gauge cluster is bespoke, finishing it in a frosty white, and contrasting with the dark carbon theme. Of course, there is one more thing you touch while driving, the pedals, and they have not been forgotten. They are now finished in GMBH branded aluminum, which gives them a very bespoke feel.
With all the Gemballa treatment we have discussed, we forgot to mention that this is still one of McLaren’s supercars. The company is well-known for its involvement in motorsport, and they have included a lot of that knowledge into the MP4-12C. When it launched, it featured the latest racing-derived technology. The goodies included suspension featuring hydraulically linked active dampers and a carbon fiber tub with advanced extruded-aluminum subframes.
With everything this car brings to the table and the famous Gemballa name tied to it, chances are it will fetch a pretty penny when it hits the auction room floor via Mecum Auctions in September.
