Hyundai Kona EV Bursts Into Flames, Forces Evacuation in Lebourgneuf, Quebec

More on this:

1 Refreshed Hyundai Sonata Ignores the Death Knell, CGI-Drops With Staria's Face

2 Hyundai Laughs in the Face of the Chip Shortage, That’s Why We Need Superheroes

3 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Tackles the 'Ring, Kia EV6 GT's Brother From Another Mother Looks Heavy

4 Hyundai Stallion Virtually Takes N Vision 74 FCEV to the Road and Back to Origins

5 Vintage Hyundais Set to Star in "Seoul Vibe," a Car Chase Movie on Netflix