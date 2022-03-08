Heesen to Show Off 180-Foot Superyacht Project Serena at the Dubai Boat Show

After a two-year hiatus, the largest premier yacht show in the UAE is back. Boat enthusiasts will once again have the chance to check the incredible vessels that will overlook the sea in the heart of New Dubai, including Heesen Yachts' Project Serena, the latest addition in the shipyard's 55-meter (180-ft) steel class.
With a steel hull and an aluminum superstructure, Project Serena blends a modern look with traditional elements. The 55-meter (180-foot) superyacht's exterior lines have been revisited by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, while the interior was drawn by Luca Dini Design and Architecture.
The profile has a more aggressive look, which is accentuated by continuous sheets of tinted glass, bigger windows, and sharper lines. Additional stairways increase the functionality of the new vessel by providing greater access and circulation for the crew. The aft seating areas have a less formal layout, and they focus on alfresco dining.
The main deck has a new French balcony in the owner's suite, a modernized central atrium, and an imposing staircase. The aft terrace's luxurious amenities are located in the yacht's social core and provide direct access to the aft platform and beach club. Speaking of the beach club, this area comes complete with a sauna and a broad fixed platform that takes guests closer to the sea.
Project Serena will be displayed at the Dubai Boat Show with a six-cabin configuration, which includes a full-beam owner's stateroom, two double guest suites, two twin guest suites, and a VIP suite. However, this layout can be customized according to the customer's needs.
Tim Trenker of Behnemar points out that "some owners might choose to add an extra cabin for the staff, for example, or the beach club could be transformed into a gym."
In terms of performance, the superyacht will be capable of achieving 15.5 knots (18 mph/ 29 kph) speeds with twin MTU 8V 4000 M63 engines. It will cruise at 13 knots (15 mph/ 24 kph) and cover 5,179-mile (8,334-km) distances.
The vessel is currently under construction, and it will be available for delivery in November 2024. Visitors will be able to feast their eyes on the brand-new yacht between March 9th and March 13th.
