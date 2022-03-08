Russian Oil Industry Magnate’s New Opulent Floating Mansion Is Already on the Market

Last week, British government officials were saying that Russian oligarchs are trying to selling their ultra-expensive assets before they get seized, as a result of sanctions imposed by European countries. Plenty of Russian-owned superyachts were already on the market, but perhaps some of these wealthy owners are pushing for accelerated sales right now.
The 224-foot (68 meters) Soaring superyacht is one of the new models that turned heads in the most exclusive marinas around the world. Its name is fitting, due to the majestic silhouette and luxurious DNA. It was built by the prestigious German shipyard Abeking & Rasmussen just two years ago, for a Russian millionaire. Ivan Shabalov is one of the numerous oil and gas industry moguls, as the founder of Pipe Innovation Technologies, which is one of the suppliers of the Russian giant Gazprom.
Only a few months ago, Shabalov was one of the millionaires showing off their stunning superyachts in the famous St Barthes, as they welcomed the new year in grand style. But the gorgeous Soaring is apparently up for grabs, listed by Imperial Yachts, for an undisclosed price. It’s rare for such a new millionaire-owned superyacht to already be on the market.
Soaring’s exterior and interior were created by Focus Yacht Design, and according to the prestigious shipyard, they are based on “integrated, rather than exposed, style elements.” Inside, a large TV screen separates the generous lounging space from the formal dining area. Outside, there are plenty of areas for al-fresco dining and relaxation. There’s a jacuzzi with a bar and sun pads on the sun deck, plus a lounging area on the upper deck. The main deck is ideal for dining in open air.
Guests can also enjoy a massage room, a hammam, and even a generous library. The owner has the entire upper deck for himself, including a master suite, a separate office, and access to a private terrace. A gym and a varied selection of water toys, including a limo tender, are also available for guests.
Soaring’s cost is estimated at over $100 million, and considering it was built in 2020, it’s probably one of the most expensive superyachts currently available for sale. Whether the current events will determine a price drop for Russian-owned luxury yachts, only time will tell.
