Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Returns as the Definition of Pure Touring

Disconnect from all the noise of day-to-day living. This is the stated goal of the new Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard, launched earlier this week in the U.S., away from the noise of this spring's first major auto show.

6 photos



In 2019, the bike makes a comeback, designed for those with a passion for touring in mind and as simple as possible.



The



Despite going for simplicity, the motorcycle features all of the company’s latest technological advancements, including cruise control, hand-adjustable emulsion-technology rear shock absorbers, 49 mm front forks with Showa dual bending valve suspension, and Brembo brakes.



Design-wise, the Electra Glide Standard features iconic Harley elements, like the batwing fairing and standard saddlebags. More modern styling cues, like chrome accents, a polished rocker, cam and derby covers and blacked out elements are also featured.



“To express the stripped-back essence of the Electra Glide Standard we focused on finishes that were simple, timeless, and fundamental to the Harley-Davidson’s touring line,” explains the choice of design Brad Richards, the company’s VP of styling.



“In addition, they add a dose of nostalgia that draws a through-line all the way back to the first Electra Glide.”



The base Electra Glide Standard will begin selling later this year starting at $18,999, not including destination charges and other taxes. Full details on the motorcycle can be found by The Standard variant of the Electra Glide was first introduced to the range back in late 1990s, but the model was phased out of production in 2009, as it was pushed to the bottom of the sales chart by other variants of the model, like the Ultra Limited In 2019, the bike makes a comeback, designed for those with a passion for touring in mind and as simple as possible.The Electra Glide Standard uses a Milwaukee-Eight 107 cu. in. V-twin engine styled in such a way as to be a nod to previous big twins used by Harley. The unit develops 11 lb-ft of torque and returns 43 mpg.Despite going for simplicity, the motorcycle features all of the company’s latest technological advancements, including cruise control, hand-adjustable emulsion-technology rear shock absorbers, 49 mm front forks with Showa dual bending valve suspension, and Brembo brakes.Design-wise, the Electra Glide Standard features iconic Harley elements, like the batwing fairing and standard saddlebags. More modern styling cues, like chrome accents, a polished rocker, cam and derby covers and blacked out elements are also featured.“To express the stripped-back essence of the Electra Glide Standard we focused on finishes that were simple, timeless, and fundamental to the Harley-Davidson’s touring line,” explains the choice of design Brad Richards, the company’s VP of styling.“In addition, they add a dose of nostalgia that draws a through-line all the way back to the first Electra Glide.”The base Electra Glide Standard will begin selling later this year starting at $18,999, not including destination charges and other taxes. Full details on the motorcycle can be found by accessing this link