Harley-Davidson Crow Is Missing Just One Thing to Be a Bad Omen

Depending on where you live out your days on this planet, the good-old crow may be the symbol of many things. Generally speaking, none of those things are good. The rather smart (for a bird) member of the Corvus genus has come over the eons to be associated with anything from death to trickery, or from destruction to the envoy of the Devil himself.
Not quite the best creature to take inspiration from when going for a high-impact custom motorcycle project, then. Yet, someone did exactly that, and released onto the market a while back something that's now called the Harley-Davidson Crow.
As you might have guessed, the main reason the shop, Spain-based FiberBull, gave the name to this particular project is the color black, generously spread all over the visible and invisible elements of what once was a stock Street Rod.
If you scroll through the attached gallery, you’ll notice just how crow-like scary and impressive the thing looks on account of that color, but all that bad omen appearance is kind of ruined by the fork up front, for some reason painted in gold.
The paint job was not the only modification FiberBull made to the 2007 Street Rod. There’s a body kit slapped in there, a custom airbox, custom covers all around, a new handlebar, and a rear conversion, with the 300 mm rear tire featured at the end of a custom suspension system.
With the exception of the reworked exhaust system, we are not told if any other modifications were made to the stock powerplant Harley-Davidson fitted on it back in Milwaukee.
The Harley-Davidson Crow is still listed on the shop’s website, lost among its many other projects, and as pretty much all the others it does not come with a price sticker attached, so it’s impossible to tell how expensive making this thing was.
As you might have guessed, the main reason the shop, Spain-based FiberBull, gave the name to this particular project is the color black, generously spread all over the visible and invisible elements of what once was a stock Street Rod.
If you scroll through the attached gallery, you’ll notice just how crow-like scary and impressive the thing looks on account of that color, but all that bad omen appearance is kind of ruined by the fork up front, for some reason painted in gold.
The paint job was not the only modification FiberBull made to the 2007 Street Rod. There’s a body kit slapped in there, a custom airbox, custom covers all around, a new handlebar, and a rear conversion, with the 300 mm rear tire featured at the end of a custom suspension system.
With the exception of the reworked exhaust system, we are not told if any other modifications were made to the stock powerplant Harley-Davidson fitted on it back in Milwaukee.
The Harley-Davidson Crow is still listed on the shop’s website, lost among its many other projects, and as pretty much all the others it does not come with a price sticker attached, so it’s impossible to tell how expensive making this thing was.