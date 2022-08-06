Harley-Davidson Black Lion Red Line Is Street Rod With a Bad Attitude

It’s generally agreed that custom motorcycles look their best in black. Sure, some may try and go off the rails and come with more intricately painted two-wheelers (some even white, the ultimate sacrilege to these eyes), but those are only the exceptions that confirm the rule.
Although most motorcycles out there look their best in black, some do so with greater success than others. The Harley-Davidson line of V-Rod muscle bikes is part of that select group, and we’ve seen countless examples of that over the years.
The latest we’re bringing under the spotlight is this one here, a VRSCR Street Rod put together by Harley back in the mid-2000s and reimagined closer to our time by a Spanish crew that calls itself FiberBull.
It’s called Black Lion Red Line and it’s a close relative to the Black Lion we talked about at the end of June. Setting it apart is, of course, the touch of red splashed on the forks of the thing.
With the exception of said forks and bits of the breaking hardware, everything else on this thing is painted a matt black you could easily lose yourself in. We get a custom airbox, new covers in all the places covers are needed, but most importantly a body kit that makes the bike look a lot more aggressive than stock.
The most serious modification comes at the rear, where the shop went for the usual idea of swapping the original wheel for a much wider one – in this case, we’re talking about a 300 mm-wide one that required a series of other changes to be made.
FiberBull envisioned the bike as being suited for two people, and this is why it comes with interchangeable single-seater and two-seater hardware, but also a custom-made suspension system.
The price of the conversion is not disclosed, so you’ll have to reach out to FiberBull if you’re interested in racing this done to your ride.
