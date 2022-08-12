Custom Harley-Davidson Breakout Is a Two-Wheeled Lamborghini Aventador, Has Improper Name

Whenever the term “fighting bull” pops up into the conversation, the mind immediately brings to light images of the Spanish corrida de toros. There are, of course, other places where such things take place, like say Portugal and even France. But no fighting bulls are to be seen Italy.
The peninsula does a very famous such creature, planted on the hoods of the spectacular cars made by Lamborghini. For years, the world has known it as the "raging bull," and the moniker has inspired everything from the dreams of the young to custom projects that have nothing to do with high-performance vehicles on four wheels.
Switzerland-based Harley-Davidson custom shop Bundnerbike, like many others on the Old Continent, found inspiration in Lamborghini’s cars as well, and this is how this thing here was born. It’s called the Italian Fighting Bull, a choice of name that reminds more of corridas than the iconic car brand, but make no mistake about it, it’s inspired by an Italian raging bull.
Bundnerbike chose the Aventador as inspiration for this custom Breakout project, and it says the most notable similarities between the bike and the Lambo machine can be seen at the rear, where all elements were “painstakingly handcrafted to replicate the rear view of a Lamborghini Aventador.” The extremely sculpted fuel tank up front sports some very clear Lambo lines as well.
Other than the changes made to bring close to a two-wheeled Lambo look, the Breakout features the usual complement of enhancements. We get an air suspension, a handlebar conversion, an aftermarket Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system, and a one-off color scheme, among others.
The Italian Fighting Bull is one of Bunderbike’s older creations, and it’s still listed on the shop’s website with a sticker showing CHF68,000, which is about $72,100 at today’s exchange rates.
Switzerland-based Harley-Davidson custom shop Bundnerbike, like many others on the Old Continent, found inspiration in Lamborghini’s cars as well, and this is how this thing here was born. It’s called the Italian Fighting Bull, a choice of name that reminds more of corridas than the iconic car brand, but make no mistake about it, it’s inspired by an Italian raging bull.
Bundnerbike chose the Aventador as inspiration for this custom Breakout project, and it says the most notable similarities between the bike and the Lambo machine can be seen at the rear, where all elements were “painstakingly handcrafted to replicate the rear view of a Lamborghini Aventador.” The extremely sculpted fuel tank up front sports some very clear Lambo lines as well.
Other than the changes made to bring close to a two-wheeled Lambo look, the Breakout features the usual complement of enhancements. We get an air suspension, a handlebar conversion, an aftermarket Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system, and a one-off color scheme, among others.
The Italian Fighting Bull is one of Bunderbike’s older creations, and it’s still listed on the shop’s website with a sticker showing CHF68,000, which is about $72,100 at today’s exchange rates.