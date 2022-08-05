Enter the $90,000 Harley-Davidson Performer, And the Road Is Its Racing Scene

The present lineup of American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson includes many incredible two-wheeled machines. The Fat Bob is one of them. Described by the U.S. bike maker as a “street-eater” built with “muscular style and performance,” the bike is not necessarily a go-to platform for customizers. Yet when one does slip through the cracks, the result is usually quite spectacular.
Enter The Performer, a Fat Bob-based conversion handled by the guys over at Switzerland-based Bundnerbike. It’s an older project of theirs, but one that departs the usual way of customizing Fat Bobs to such an extent that it would probably forever be worth a mention.
Like all Harley bikes (and all other bikes in general), the Fat Bob comes when in stock form with curved lines. Not this one, though, as the custom, in-house made fuel tank and the extreme conversion at the rear place some very well-crafted straight lines that make this conversion rather unique.
Propper on carbon fiber wheels and an Ohlins suspension system and fork conversion, the Fat Bob also got some engine tweaks that increased its power to nearly 132 hp and 197 Nm of torque.
The engine breathes through a very custom and very visible exhaust system, while stopping power is ensured by means of Brembo hardware. All while the rider is seated on a perfectly straight saddle that – to these eyes – looks rather uncomfortable, but to Bundnerbike it represents the perfect way to ensure “the optimal racing position,” aided in this mission by the position and shape of the footrests.
Nicknamed The Performer, the bike has a sticker that reads CHF 85,000, which is almost 90,000 in American money. We are unable to tell if this exact one is still up for grabs, but the shop can easily replicate it if you’ve got the desire and money.
Like all Harley bikes (and all other bikes in general), the Fat Bob comes when in stock form with curved lines. Not this one, though, as the custom, in-house made fuel tank and the extreme conversion at the rear place some very well-crafted straight lines that make this conversion rather unique.
Propper on carbon fiber wheels and an Ohlins suspension system and fork conversion, the Fat Bob also got some engine tweaks that increased its power to nearly 132 hp and 197 Nm of torque.
The engine breathes through a very custom and very visible exhaust system, while stopping power is ensured by means of Brembo hardware. All while the rider is seated on a perfectly straight saddle that – to these eyes – looks rather uncomfortable, but to Bundnerbike it represents the perfect way to ensure “the optimal racing position,” aided in this mission by the position and shape of the footrests.
Nicknamed The Performer, the bike has a sticker that reads CHF 85,000, which is almost 90,000 in American money. We are unable to tell if this exact one is still up for grabs, but the shop can easily replicate it if you’ve got the desire and money.