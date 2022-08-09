Evolution-Engined Harley-Davidson Black Belly Is Black Everywhere, Actually

Custom motorcycle shops know that a proper build needs a powerful name attached if it is to make an impression. And most of the time, they somehow manage to pair visual appearance with the proper moniker, resulting in worth-remembering creations. Most of the time, but not always.
Enter the Black Belly, one of the most weirdly-named custom motorcycles we ever came across. Those two words have been slapped by a Japanese garage called Bad Land on what once was a 1999 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, coming from the last year the breed was fitted with an Evolution engine.
The conversion was put together by the Japanese a while back, but as we just stumbled upon it, we thought it’s too much of an interesting creation to miss.
Like almost all Bad Land projects, this one embraces black as the main color all over, not just on its belly, like its name suggests. As a side note, black belly is a phrase the Chinese use to describe an apparently kind and honest person, but who is actually quite the opposite, yet we don’t see the bike as a two-faced beast either…
But we digress. The Fat Boy was converted by Bad Land in the usual style, with the custom wheels playing an important part in the end product. In this case, we’re talking about Performance Machines Torque pieces, sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches (250 mm wide) at the rear.
Bad Land itself contributed a lot of elements to this build, with the shop being responsible for designing and integrating things like the front and rear fenders, fuel tank, and exhaust.
Bike no. 87 in a portfolio that now comprises some 153 custom machines, the Black Belly has no price sticker attached to it, so it’s impossible to say how much it cost to put together.
