Harley-Davidson’s Apex Paint Scheme Is Out, Sturgis Bikers Saw It First

At the end of last week, American bike maker Harley-Davidson pulled the wraps off its latest product. It’s not a motorcycle, as you might have expected, but a new custom paint scheme for an entire range of two-wheelers, which should now look more like the Harley racers of old.
The Milwaukee-based company took advantage of the start of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Friday to show the paint, which was specifically designed with Grand American Touring models in mind, more specifically the Road King, Street Glide Special (Chrome and Black trims), Ultra Limited (Chrome and Black trims), Road Glide Limited and Special (both in Chrome and Black trims).
Said to be inspired by “the long and successful competition history of Harley-Davidson” in hill climbs, enduros, and fairground flat tracks, the paint job comes as a combination of black and orange. We get Vivid Black as the base and the bulk of the design, with Gauntlet Gray surrounded by accent stripes of Jet Fire Orange, the same hue seen on the XR750 competition models.
Shadows and fade effects play their part in making Harleys wearing this scheme, called Apex, look even more impressive.
“Apex factory custom paint gives riders the opportunity to express the thrill of speed and competition on the bodywork of their bagger,” said Brad Richards, VP of Design and Creative Director – Motorcycles. “This paint scheme communicates velocity and forward momentum with lines and colors inspired by Harley-Davidson competition motorcycles.”
The bike maker says it will offer Apex as a factory-installed option for the remainder of the year for the specified Touring models. If one opts for Tour-Pak luggage carriers and custom front fenders, the same paint scheme will be featured on these elements as well.
Harley did not say how much money Apex will add on top of the usual price for the bike.
