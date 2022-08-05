Stage 1 2015 Deluxe Harkens Back to 1930s Harley-Davidsons, Blame the Paint

Back in the 1920s and 1930s, Harley-Davidson was fighting for its survival, like pretty much everyone else. A good product strategy allowed it to be one of the few American bike makers to successfully navigate through the recession, and live on into the modern day.
For what it’s worth, people do not usually remember those corporate struggles. They do remember however the bikes and engines made by Harley back then, and they do that with such passion that two-wheelers made back then are worth a fortune on today’s market.
Not everyone has access to the likes of the Knucklehead, though, so at times a compromise needs to be found. For French garage Melk, that compromise was a few years back this here 2015 Deluxe.
Melk is mostly a paint shop, and this is the path it chose to give the Deluxe a vintage, 1920s/1930s appearance. Three hues, namely Vivid Black, Pearly Red and a Metallic Gold were mixed in such a way as to give the impression you’re looking at a Harley made in the pre-World War Two decades. The colors are of course backed in their mission by chromed bits, most visible on the shiny engine sitting inside the thing’s frame.
Spoiling the 1920s look and giving it a more 1930s appearance are the massive body parts that were fitted onto it, more precisely the front fender and the LePera aftermarket seat. The whitewall tires wrapped around the multi-spoke wheels speak to the same decade.
The bike is described by Melk as a Stage 1 upgrade, and it comes with Vance & Hines dual exhaust and a Kuryakyn Velociraptor air filter. We also get lowered handlebars and an adjustable lowering kit.
This Deluxe was Melk’s custom motorcycle No. 3, and it’s still listed on the shop’s website as available to order. No price is however made public by the French.
