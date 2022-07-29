82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Just a Week Away

The sleepy town of Sturgis, South Dakota, will soon become a 24/7 party town as hundreds of thousands of motorcycles and their riders descend upon the area on the northwestern boundary of the Black Hills Forest for a ten-day rally.
Surrounded by gorgeous rolling hills, red rocks, and towns whose names like Deadwood, Custer, Spearfish, Silver City, and Sundance conjure up memories of the days of cowboys and indians and the pursuit of riches in the west.
The gathering itself has grown exponentially over its history, from the first one-day rally known as the Black Hill Classic with just 9 participants in 1939 to playing host to almost one million people today. This year marks the 82nd rendition of the event, and organizers expect it will be the biggest yet.
Sturgis 2022-The Ride. The Roar. The Rally., from August 5 to August 14 in Sturgis fittingly located a short distance from the Thunder Basin National Grassland.
The event kicks off next Friday, with the ceremonial and 20th annual Sturgis Mayor's Ride ride taking place on Saturday the 6th. The event takes riders led by Mayor Sturgis Mayor Carstensen through the amazing Black Hills with stops at the Mount Rushmore Monument and Custer State Park. Proceeds from the ride go to support the city's emergency services.
Other events at the rally are the Mayor's Pub Crawl, the Legendary Sturgis 5K, the Mayor's Poker Tournament, a tattoo contest, a beard and mustache competition, and a motorcycle show. One day of the event celebrates and honors those who have fought for the freedoms that America stands for on Military Appreciation Day.
As the rally has grown, so has the level of music entertainment, from club acts to big names artists. Buckcherry, Slaughter, Jackson Taylor, Tesla, Rob Zombie, Travis Tritt, and Jackyl are all scheduled to perform.
It is a 10-day run of Harley's, havoc, and hell in Sturgis.
