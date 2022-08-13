SCC Harley-Davidson Street Glide Makes Sure It Doesn’t Go Unnoticed, $70K Price Helps

I personally am one of those people who, even if they enjoy a properly-made custom motorcycle with above-average enthusiasm, would probably never in my life time spend the price of two full-blown muscle cars to get myself one.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t people out there who wouldn’t happily blow $70,000 to get their hand on such a thing, because if they weren’t, shops like Southern Country Customs (SCC) would not exist.
The Rusty Wallace-founded garage is relatively new to the scene, but has already made a name for itself for coming out with insane Harley-Davidson-based builds that cost an arm and a leg. The shop’s latest adventure: this here Street Glide, modified, pumped up and painted to stand out like a sore thumb to the $69,500 mark.
For what it’s worth, the bike is now far from its former self. It received, and that’s the most obvious part about it, the full complement of an aftermarket body, including a custom fender, Klock Werks windshield, a chin spoiler, extended tank and console, and a quick release tour pack for the rear.
The bike flaunts at the front a custom 18-inch wheel (the rear one, as usual, is not visible), behind which sits a revamped braking system. Kept upright by an electric center stand, the Street Glide packs some changes to its powertrain as well.
Aside from the most visible modification, which is the fitting of an SCC-made exhaust system, the engine on the thing was also enhanced by means of a 124ci big bore kit and upgraded cam and intake. What exactly these modifications do in terms of performance on this particular ride was not disclosed.
As usual with SCC builds, the cherry on the cake is the fitting of a killer audio package, comprising Soundz hardware, a Soundstream head unit, 1,000-watt amplifier, and 6.5- and 8-inch speakers all around.
The bike is still listed as available on SCC’s website at the time of writing, so if price is not an issue, you can have a shot at it.
The Rusty Wallace-founded garage is relatively new to the scene, but has already made a name for itself for coming out with insane Harley-Davidson-based builds that cost an arm and a leg. The shop’s latest adventure: this here Street Glide, modified, pumped up and painted to stand out like a sore thumb to the $69,500 mark.
For what it’s worth, the bike is now far from its former self. It received, and that’s the most obvious part about it, the full complement of an aftermarket body, including a custom fender, Klock Werks windshield, a chin spoiler, extended tank and console, and a quick release tour pack for the rear.
The bike flaunts at the front a custom 18-inch wheel (the rear one, as usual, is not visible), behind which sits a revamped braking system. Kept upright by an electric center stand, the Street Glide packs some changes to its powertrain as well.
Aside from the most visible modification, which is the fitting of an SCC-made exhaust system, the engine on the thing was also enhanced by means of a 124ci big bore kit and upgraded cam and intake. What exactly these modifications do in terms of performance on this particular ride was not disclosed.
As usual with SCC builds, the cherry on the cake is the fitting of a killer audio package, comprising Soundz hardware, a Soundstream head unit, 1,000-watt amplifier, and 6.5- and 8-inch speakers all around.
The bike is still listed as available on SCC’s website at the time of writing, so if price is not an issue, you can have a shot at it.