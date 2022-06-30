Harley-Davidson Black Lion Is a Wild Cat Out on Human Roads

Even in factory form, the Harley-Davidson V-Rods were impressive beasts. And it was only natural for them to be so, given how the line of muscle bikes was specifically created to take on the Japanese two-wheelers that were kings of the segment back in the early 2000s.
But, as usual when it comes to Harleys, people were not necessarily satisfied with this stock form, and the many custom Harley garages out there have taken it upon themselves to modify the machines. And modified they did, with the VRSC breed now roaming the world’s roads in the most diverse forms imaginable.
One of them, a VRSCR Street Rod from the line that was made just in 2006 and 2007, does that as the Black Lion, a creation of a Spanish crew that calls itself FiberBull.
The original VRSCR turned into the Black Lion at the end of a customization process that saw the stock body being wrapped in a fiberglass body kit. It was then gifted with a suite of custom-made bits, including the airbox, headlight, and the covers that go here and there, but also with a modified rear, held in place by a massive, 300 mm-wide wheel and a custom suspension.
The bike, coming into this world all-black, with the exception of the gold forks up front, also benefits from a new handlebar, custom wheels, and a 2-in-1 exhaust system, the only major modification made to its engine. As a touch of extra, the shop also added the possibility to switch the ride from a single-seater to a two-seater.
The price of the Black Lion is not disclosed, in the usual European way of doing things, but FiberBull lets us know you can ask them about it, and that such modifications could be performed on more V-Rods, if the customers desire so.
