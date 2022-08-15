Horizon Chase Turbo Celebrates 7th Anniversary with Free New Game Mode

A tribute to classic arcade racing games, Horizon Chase Turbo was launched seven years ago by Brazilian studio AQUIRIS. With more than 80 million downloads on all platforms, and loads of new updates throughout the years, AQUIRIS has a big surprise for those still playing the game or newcomers to its arcade racing world.
The latest Horizon Chase Turbo brings a new game mode called Adventures, which is available for free on PC and consoles. The Adventures mode allows players to collect new skins for the game by completing a specific set of challenges.
More importantly, the new mode promises to offer an average of 8 hours of gameplay, which is quite a lot for a free update. Here is a quick rundown of how the new Adventures mode works for Horizon Chase Turbo players.
First off, each time a new car is unlocked in the classic World Tour mode, a set of 5 tracks will become available composing a new Adventure to get through. When all tracks of each adventure are completed, one exclusive skin is unlocked and added to the player’s collection.
Secondly, players must unlock all the cars in the World Tour to be able to access the 34 Adventures. Once the 5 races of each adventure are won, the special skin for the car associate with that adventure will be unlocked.
But that’s not all! The folks at AQUIRIS have prepared even more nice surprises for Horizon Chase Turbo, all month long, including discounts of the base game and its expansion, new exclusive community content, and even a new release of Horizon Chase on a new platform.
The studio has teased an important announcement scheduled for August 20, so make sure to follow Horizon Chase’s social media profiles for more details. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for anything interesting concerning the arcade racer.
