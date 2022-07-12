Nickelodeon's Kart Racing Series Returns This Fall With Its Third Instalment

Nickelodeon’s videogame series that involves kart racing is getting a new title this fall. Leaked last week via a Best Buy listing, the new game has been officially unveiled this week by publisher GameMill Entertainment.
Dubbed Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway, the upcoming game is developed by Bamtang Games and is scheduled to arrive on October 7 for PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. The game will be available for purchase on any of the platforms mentioned for $50 / €50.
Apparently, GameMill Entertainment wasn’t ready to fully reveal Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway since the official announcement doesn’t include footage from game nor any screenshots, so what you see in the gallery are images from the previous installment, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix.
However, we are being told that the game will feature 36 new and old tracks inspired by iconic Nickelodeon shows such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender and more.
Equally important is the fact that the game will be fully voiced, which is quite an achievement considering Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway stars over 40 characters. Of course, just like in the previous games in the series, players will be able to customize their vehicles and characters, as well as choose from over 90 crew members with unique abilities to enhance their racing capabilities.
The third installment in the series will feature new, unique challenges, such as the ability to turn a kart or bike into watercraft to make it possible to navigate the all-new water terrain added to the game or ride slime-filled alternate paths.
Apart from the typical single player mode, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway will also include an Arena Mode where you’ll be able to face off with fellow kart racers, as well as split-screen local and online multiplayer modes.
