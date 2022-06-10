Post-Apocalyptic High-Speed Combat Racer VergeWorld Announced for PC

Started as a fan-made retro project developed for Amiga and Sega Genesis, VergeWorld is a post-apocalyptic high-speed combat racer that has just been revealed during the IGN Expo digital event. Combining fast-paced action with unique retro esthetics, VergeWorld features procedurally generated levels, three alien biomes to navigate, and, more importantly, nostalgic 16-bit tunes mixed with a synthwave soundtrack.

