Retro Racer Moto Roader Coming to Modern Consoles Next Week

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 30 years since Moto Roader MC debuted on PC. The third and final game of the Moto Roader series has been revived by indie publisher Ratalaika Games and is now headed to modern consoles.
Moto Roader is a classic arcade racing game that focuses on competing against the computer or locally with a friend in multiple modes of futuristic race challenges. There’s a bunch of cars and drivers that you can choose from, along with lots of gameplay modes to spice up gameplay.
Make no mistake, this is a re-release of a very old title, so if you’re allergic to old-school visuals, you might want to skip Moto Roader. That being said, the game does bring on pure nostalgia, especially for those old enough to have played games in the 90s and 00s.
The classic legacy title is praised for being extremely fun: “when it comes to iconic video game fun, Moto Roader MC is a time-honored first place finish.” However, that doesn’t mean you’ll have an easy time competing against the AI: “the iconic Moto Roader MC was first released in 1992 and its return allows gamers to now test their reactions, skill and bottle! Looks easy - it's not!”
Those who can get past the retro visuals might have a blast with Moto Roader, a game that promises top-down action, and a massive array of scenery where both precision and luck are required.
Although we don’t have a price for the game yet, we do know Moto Roader is scheduled to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on February 25.
Multiplayer for up to 4 players (up to 5 on Nintendo Switch) has also been confirmed, but you can only play with friends locally, there’s no online multiplayer.
