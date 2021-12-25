Top-Down Racer Circuit Superstars Gets a PlayStation Release in Early 2022

Original Fire Games, the small studio behind Circuit Superstars, revealed recently their indie racer will be coming to PlayStation 4 next year. Currently, the game is available on PC and Xbox One, but it’s also planned for release on the Nintendo Switch in the second quarter of 2022.
However, PlayStation fans will be able to play Circuit Superstars much earlier than Switch owners, as developers announced the game will drop on PlayStation 4 on January 27, 2022.
More importantly, PlayStation 4 racers will have the chance to cross-play with their friends playing on other platforms like PC (via Steam) or Xbox. Circuit Superstars will have 12 vehicles at launch, which will be ready to compete on 19 different tracks set in 13 locations.
All cars included in the game, as well as drivers, can be customized using a wide range of liveries, in addition to helmets and victory celebrations, which can be unlocked by leveling up.
Circuit Superstars offers decent variety when it comes to motorsport disciplines, such as Rallycross, Open Wheel Single-Seaters, Trucks, GT racing and more.
If you’re considering the top-down arcade racer, make sure to check out our Circuit Superstars review for in-depth details about gameplay and driving mechanics. Read below short excerpt that summarizes my experience with the game:
“I admit I came in with average expectations, but somehow Circuit Superstars managed to pleasantly surprise me. The stylized look certainly deceived me into thinking this was an easy game, but after the first races, I decided to take it slow and relearn how to drive.
While the game does have a steep learning curve, I’d say Circuit Superstars is worth a look, especially if you’re a fan of top-down racing games like Micro Machines and Super Cars. Just don’t quit after the first few races out of frustration.”
