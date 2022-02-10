Gameloft’s New Combat Arcade Racer Lets You Play as Disney and Pixar Characters

This could be a flop or a big hit! Nintendo and Gameloft have just unveiled Disney Speedstorm, a hero-based combat racing game inspired by two iconic animation studios, Disney and Pixar. Imagine being able to race as Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck or Princess Mulan on high-speed tracks filled with traps and power-ups. What could go wrong?
The French developer behind the critically-acclaimed Asphalt series confirmed that Disney Speedstorm will feature cross-platform support, which means you’ll be able to race against your friends on other platforms. However, Gameloft failed to mention where else we’ll be able to play Disney Speedstorm apart from the Nintendo Switch.
Still, considering that this is a free-to-play game, and that Gameloft is a mobile-first developer, it’s safe to say that Disney Speedstorm will be coming to Android and iOS devices too. The game doesn’t have a release date yet, but Nintendo said Disney Speedstorm will arrive this summer.
As far as the gameplay goes, this feels like a reskinned Mario Kart. It’s got a similar enticing cast of characters including Captain Jack Sparrow, Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Sulley, the Beast and more.
As expected, each character comes with their unique skills that players must master in order to claim victory on the racetrack. Apparently, Gameloft plans to “redefine arcade racing” with Disney Speedstorm, hopefully in a good way. The game will require not just skills mastering, but also various other techniques like timing nitro boosts, precise drifting around corners, and perfect adaptation to dynamic track environments.
But the characters are not the only exciting thing about Disney Speedstorm. The game will feature Pixar and Disney inspired racetracks such as the docks from Pirates of the Caribbean’s Pirates Island, and the wilds of The Jungle Book’s Jungle Ruins map. We’ll also be able to race on the Great Wall of China from Mulan or the Scare Floor from Monsters, Inc.
And, of course, since this is a free-to-play game, expect lots and lots microtransactions. Gameloft has already announced that the game will allow players to customize their racer’s suits and kart livery, although it didn’t mention anything about what the monetization system will look like.
