Wreckfest’s Autumn Update Brings Carnage to the Racing Track, New Hotbomb Car

With the recent launch on the Nintendo Switch, Wreckfest is now available on just about every meaningful gaming platform out there, and we’re very happy about that. The arcade racing game featuring vehicle combat elements is one of the funniest and enjoyable game we’ve played in quite a long time.
Thanks to the continuous support provided by the team at Bugbear Entertainment, Wreckfest gathered a massive community of players that play the game religiously. And that’s exactly what you should do too if you already own the game. Moreso now that the folks at Bugbear released a brand-new update that introduces new content and many gameplay improvements.
The highlight of the update is the new Autumn Carnage tournament where players jump behind the wheel of a dreaded Doomrig and dive it into incoming traffic. Unsurprisingly, the goal of the tournament is to destroy as many cars as possible.
The new tournament comes with appropriate rewards too in the form of new cars. The most impressive one is the so-called Hotbomb, which is also the most expensive car in the game. To get this scary looking ride, you’ll need 500,000 points of fame. If you manage to get the Hotbomb, you’re clearly a very loyal Wreckfest player.
But wait, there’s more! Liveries for the Doorig and Schoobus have also been added as rewards for those who perform well in the tournament. No new tracks have been included in this update, but there are plenty of challenges to tackle if you’re craving for new content to complete.
Wreckfest on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S, you’ll be pleased to know that the update brings HDR support. Also, exposure adaptation now works correctly, so the image no longer appears too dark.
A few adjustments have been added too. For example, on Little Thrasher, the stock pipes are now correctly removed when installing upright pipes, while the Hunter Panther rear axle and break disc should no longer clip after applying the update.
