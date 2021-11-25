Retired Off-Road Racer Asphalt Xtreme Gets Revived by Netflix

Honda’s Plan for Zero Traffic Collision Deaths Is All About Tech, Ignores Everything Else

Luckily, fans of the off-road racer will be able to play the game once again, assuming they are subscribed to Netflix’s streaming service. Asphalt Xtreme was recently picked up by Netflix and added to its rather small library of mobile games that it offers to its subscribers for free.Alongside Gameloft ’s Asphalt Xtreme, Netflix also added Bowling Ballers to its games collection, a new title developed by the company’s gaming partner Frosty Pop. This would be the third game made by Frosty Pop that joins Netflix’s new service after Shooting Hoops and Teeter Up were added early this month.In Asphalt Xtreme, players can explore exotic environments while driving a wide range of off-road vehicles , such as monster trucks and rally cars. The game was well received by fans of the genre and became quite popular for a short while.Unfortunately, Gameloft decided to shut it down on October 1, 2021, and Asphalt Xtreme was removed from the App Store and Google Play Store. Now that Netflix licensed the title, Asphalt Xtreme can be played via service’s official app.Netflix’s current library of mobile games is very small and can’t yet compete with other players on the market. However, unlike giants like Microsoft, Google, and Sony, Netflix’s gaming strategy doesn’t rely on subscriptions. The streaming company suggests that the mobile games it offers to customers are meant to increase its subscriber base rather than make money.Along with today’s additions, Asphalt Xtreme and Bowling Ballers, Netflix’s mobile games offering includes five other titles: Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game, Card Blast, Teeter, and Shooting Hoops. On the bright side, you don’t have to pay anything to play these games and they’re completely ad-free.