Wipeout-Inspired Zero-G Racer Gravity Chase Coming Soon to PC/Xbox

Originally set for release in late 2020, the Wipeout-inspired futuristic racer Gravity Chase recently received a new launch date: January 21, 2022. Developed by one-man studio Repixel8, Gravity Chase draws inspiration from many iconic racing games like Wipeout, F-Zero, and Tube Slider. 8 photos



To customize and upgrade any of the 10 ships, players must use in-game currency which is earned by winning races. It’s a traditional formula many games adopt, so this really isn’t something new or innovative.



Also, players will be able to race on no less than 16 unique tracks across multiple themed environments. Adding to the variation aspect, there are three modes players will be able to choose from when Gravity Chase launches early next year: Arcade, Combat, and Eliminator.



Each of the three modes come with their own set of rules, but they all have something in common: they require skill and precision piloting, as well as strategic use of pickups, powerup, and weapons.



Now, the best thing about Gravity Chase is that it comes with 1-4 player split screen mode, which means you’ll be able to play the game with your friends. Online multiplayer doesn’t seem to be an option for the moment and considering the game is made by a single person, it will probably take some time to make it happen.



Regardless, if you’re into



