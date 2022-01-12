KartRider Rush+ Receiving “Future Factory” Major Update, Here's What's New

The action-packed mobile racing game KartRider Rush+ is getting its first major update of the year: Future Factory. The all-new season of the game promises to introduce new characters, Legendary karts, and dynamic tracks.
The new season will debut later this month, but publisher Nexon decided to celebrate the upcoming new season with limited-time reward events. As such, players who log on now until January 21 will be able to unlock “Brodi” the Factory Manager and collect shards in special missions. Additionally, KartRider Rush+ players can also earn “Quick L-badge*10” and “Silver Gear Starter*5” by leveling up until January 27.
As far as the new season goes, KartRider Rush+ players will be getting two dynamic tracks – Trap Factory, in which players race through a machine shop, and Gear Grinder, throughout which racers will dodge enemy robots and slip through moving doors.
Both dynamic tracks will be included in Future Factory, along with the highly anticipated legendary speed kart “Beetle Dasher” and leaping item kart “Buzzwheeler.” New characters like Brodi the Factory Manager, Dr. Q, Paper Bazzi and various others will be introduced in the upcoming season too.
Also, KarRider Rush+ players will be able to race in the new Mist Mode. As the name suggests, visibility is limited in the new mode, so reaction time will be of utmost importance. Last but not least, Infini-Boost will be added to Ranked Mode and Track Customization will be open to all racers once the new season arrives.
KartRider Rush+ is a free-to-play mobile racing game that amassed a huge community of over 300 million players worldwide. It allows players to race with friends or solo through a wide range of gameplay modes and tracks.
Besides having the pleasure of winning races, players can also collect and upgrade iconic characters and karts from the KartRider universe. KartRider Rush+ is available for free on both iOS and Android platforms.
