Sci-Fi City Builder Ixion Shows What Could Happen After Earth Fails

While we’re doing space tourism and timidly try to reach for the stars, the Earth is dying. Humanity’s inability to protect the resources and well-being of an overcrowded planet is likely to lead to catastrophic results in the (unfortunately) not-so-distant future.
Ixion, a sci-fi city builder game developer by Bulwark Studios, presents a possible scenario for when humanity will be forced to escape a “failing Earth.” The latest epic trailer of the game shows some of the key aspects that players will be faced with while trying to navigate the vast and treacherous voids of space.
In Ixion, players take control of a space station called Tiqqun. Throughout their journey among the starts, players will be faced with hard choices that will impact how the story unfolds. The new footage released today showcases hull restoration, power and resource management, narrative events, station infrastructure, and space exploration, a much-needed activity for obtaining critical components.
Players are not just guiding Tiqqun through space in an attempt to find a new home for humanity, but they’re also the administrator of the space station. They must manage the population, find survivors, recover crypods, as well as maintain the crew’s trust in the corporation that started the venture (this might be the hardest, I guess).
Although it’s a city builder at its core, Ixion combines this with survival and exploration elements for an even more immersive gameplay experience. It almost sounds like an Expanse-themed game but without the annoying conflict between different factions.
Ixion is set for release on PC sometime in 2022, but we have good news for those who’d like to experience early gameplay aboard the Tiqqun. Developer Bulwark Studios has just announced that their game will be taking part in Steam Next-Fest from February 21-28, where a playable demo will be available to download, so make sure to wishlist Ixion on Steam.
