Harley-Davidson Adrenaline Is Breakout Packed Full of Nerve

The Breakout is one of those Harley-Davidson models that have managed over the years to become one of the pillars of the European custom motorcycle industry. Together with the V-Rod family, the Breakouts have spread in time all over the continent, most of them now wearing some sort of aftermarket guise that makes them look and feel unique.
One of the local shops that likes to take care of Breakouts is Polish Nine Hills. Not limiting itself to this breed of Milwaukee-born two-wheelers, the garage does seem to have a soft spot for it, though, and came up over the years with some very exciting such projects.
The one we’re here to take a look at today is called Adrenaline, and it started life as a 2015 Breakout. It’s an older Nine Hills build, originally created to be part of a series of exclusive projects.
Like all machines of its kind, the thing is a mix between stock and aftermarket parts and purpose-made components. The Adrenaline is packed full with things like a body kit, made by hand, covers in all the right places made to match the overall look, and a titanium exhaust system.
As usual when it comes to such builds, the Adrenaline also uses parts made by some of the most famous aftermarket specialists out there. We get things like Thunderbike wheels, a Legend air suspension system, K&N air filter, and Ohlins suspension elements.
Like all worthwhile custom Harleys, this one too was wrapped in a dark color once work on it was completed.
Nine Hills does not say how much the modifications made to the stock bike cost to make and implement, but, as usual, expect them to at least double the stock value of the machine, which at the time of writing, for a new 2022 model year, stands at over 25,000 euros (about the same in dollars at today’s exchange rates).
The one we’re here to take a look at today is called Adrenaline, and it started life as a 2015 Breakout. It’s an older Nine Hills build, originally created to be part of a series of exclusive projects.
Like all machines of its kind, the thing is a mix between stock and aftermarket parts and purpose-made components. The Adrenaline is packed full with things like a body kit, made by hand, covers in all the right places made to match the overall look, and a titanium exhaust system.
As usual when it comes to such builds, the Adrenaline also uses parts made by some of the most famous aftermarket specialists out there. We get things like Thunderbike wheels, a Legend air suspension system, K&N air filter, and Ohlins suspension elements.
Like all worthwhile custom Harleys, this one too was wrapped in a dark color once work on it was completed.
Nine Hills does not say how much the modifications made to the stock bike cost to make and implement, but, as usual, expect them to at least double the stock value of the machine, which at the time of writing, for a new 2022 model year, stands at over 25,000 euros (about the same in dollars at today’s exchange rates).