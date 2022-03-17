Harley-Davidson Candy VRSCAW Is How an Impressive V-Rod Looks Like in the Wild

It's impossible for anyone to know the number of customized Harley-Davidson motorcycles out there. There are countless garages with hundreds of bikes in their portfolios, not to mention the private individuals who modify rides themselves, under the radar.
Yet there is one peculiar thing about these custom machines: we know there’s a huge number of them, but for one reason or another, we don’t get to see that many in public, doing what normal bikes do on the roads, in parking lots, and other places humans generally use for their daily lives. Not while being ridden, and not even when photographed by the shops making them for marketing purposes.
So, seeing a custom V-Rod like this one here, parked next to buildings, cars and people, in its natural environment, sort of speak, is something to write home about.
The bike was originally a VRSCAW, the V-Rod variant produced by Harley-Davidson from 2007 to 2010. It is no longer stock, having been modified after an encounter with the guys who came together to form a German crew called Rod Squad.
Following the same design ideas as pretty much all Rod Squad builds we’ve seen before, this particular example, named Candy, rides on polished wheels, sitting under modified fenders (drag style at the front and flat at the rear) and with the rear wheel measuring 260 mm in width.
An Arnott air ride system is there to take care of the two-wheeler's stance, as the machine moves under the power of the largely stock engine, modified only with the addition of a K&N sports air filter, S&S slip ons over the exhaust, and custom mapping.
Wrapped in a color we’ve seen before, on a build called Joker, the Candy also benefits from a polished front fork, Kellermann lighting, and superbike handlebars with internal cables.
Like it usually does, Rod Squad keeps its lips shut when it comes to the price of this custom.
