Harley-Davidson Iguana Is What’s Left After a Breakout Shed Its Original Skin

The Harley-Davidson Breakout is one of the most used base motorcycles by custom shops across the world. European garages seem to have taken a particular interest in the two-wheeler, and have created over the past few years a large number of unique projects based on it.
Most of them embrace the extreme side of things, and are at times so different than their original selves that you can hardly recognize them. The one we have here however, a 2018 model year, shed its skin, but kept most of the original appearance.
The crew behind this build, Poland-based Nine Hills Motorcycles, says that “you do not have to resort to extreme modifications to get a tasteful, full of character custom bike.” And a quick look at this thing here makes one see that point.
Nicknamed Iguana by its makers (a moniker it proudly wears here and there, but spelled Iguanas), the motorcycle is simple in design, yet effective enough in sending across the message of a well done custom.
Propped on new wheels that sit at the end of an air suspension system of Thunderbike make and are covered by custom fenders, the Breakout received an assortment of aftermarket parts that perfectly blend together.
Among others, we get Highsider lighting with the front piece encased in a small fairing, a ribbed Kuryakyn spoiler over what Nine Hills calls a “rather unattractive radiator,” Arlen Ness shifters, and a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system, the only major change made to the original Breakout engine.
After the whole thing was put together, Nine Hills coated it in dark brown and black, with silver accents on the front suspensions, and chrome elements thrown here and there.
The cost of making the Harley-Davidson Iguana was not disclosed, but we do know Europeans do not shy away from spending fortunes on such builds.
