GTS Red 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Looks Like a Gem

However, in the tamer tones dictated by the shade, GTS Red seems to limit the visual aggression dictated by the massive aero bits fitted to the supercar.
While we're talking about the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, we'll remind you this receives not one, but two racing versions.
The first is the new Porsche 935. A tribute to the iconic Moby Dick, the circuit toy has the kind of retro-inspired looks that can easily make one weak at the knees.
However, the 935 isn't homologated, so it can't be used in specific competitions. Well, the German automotive producer is working to fill in this gap. And this is where the upcoming 911 GT2 RS Clubsport enters the stage.
We recently talked about the customer racer, which will obviously get the homologation label, so drivers can use it in official racing series.
In fact, we recently talked about the Clubsport incarnation of the 911 GT2 RS, but we'll remind you that the machine has been testing all year.
Porsche is expected to drop the racer in time for the 2019 season, which means we should get to meet it soon.
May we present: An @exclusive_porsche_models first - Porsche 991 GT2 RS in PTS GTS-red. And just a few meters next to it, a second one in the same color...
