In fact, a recent effort of the sort is the SP38. Based on the 488 GTB , this is a one-off built for an overly loyal customer. The thing packs a few nods to the company's heritage, from the 308 GTB-like bumper lip to the F40-inspired louvered engine cover.Well, as those of you tuned into our render tales are well aware, the Internet just can't leave special machines alone these days, which is how we end up with all sorts of mashups.And a recent adventure of the sort, which you can check out in the social media post at the bottom of the page, brings us a 488 that has received an ever more serious transformation.Dubbed F48, this pixel tou gifts the 488 with more than a few F40 styling cues. We're referring to elements such as the rear wing, as well as the black stripe running across the body and multiple front-end elements (note that while pop-up headlights are on the list, these remain hidden).In our book, the mix seems to work really well. In fact, we were so pleased with the result that we decided to also feature a second work of the kind, which you can also find above.This gifts the 488 with aero elements borrowed from the LM incarnation of the Ferrari F40. And while purists might have mixed feeling about this, there are plenty of aficionados out there who would prefer this render to become a reality.And now that Maranello has started taking a more serious look at its past, as the recent Monza SP1 and SP2 have shown, we should get to see more machines of the sort landing in the real world.