CubeSat Tracking the NASA InSIght Mission Take First Photo of Mars

2 Probably Fake Porsche Cayenne Spotted in Melbourne With Hilarious Badge Typo

1 Porsche Panamera GTS Sounds Awesome, Looks Good in Mamba Green

More on this:

2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Laps Nurburgring, Shows Naturally Aspirated Flat-Six

Porsche is almost ready to introduce the 2019 718 Cayman GT4, with a prototype of the 911-motivated mid-engined machine currently polishing the final details on the Nurburgring. 5 photos



Keep in mind that the German automaker has confirmed that the newcomer will pack this kind of power, just like in the case of the 2019 718 Boxster Spyder.



And since the 4.0-liter unit powering the 911 GT3 and GT3 RS is the only active engine of the kind, we're expecting this to show up in detuned form, with its output sitting closer to 400 horsepower.



While rumors of an optional PDK tranny are floating around, we wouldn't hold our breath for this - as in the case of the retired GT4, a six-speed manual is used to prevent 911 cannibalization.



In fact, the PDK will show up, but on the GT4 Clubsport racing version of the vehicle.The N/A story goes on

Looking past the 718 specials we mentioned above, Porsche is also expected to introduce two other atmospheric models this year and in 2019.



The first is the 2019 911 Speedster. Coming as a swansong for the 991.2 generation, the open-top limited edition will be motivated by the 4.0-liter flat-six found on the GT3 and GT3 RS.



As for the second, we're referring to the 2020 Porsche 911 GT3 - with the Carrera (S) version of the next-gen Neunelfer coming by the end of the year, we'll get to meet the 992 GT3 (as well as the



However, a prototype of the 2020 Porsche 911 GT3 has already confirmed the N/A power thanks to its soundtrack, with the test car also



The piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page allows you to check out the new GT4 in action. And while the slow-mo take basically conceals the soundtrack, we are being told this is the voice of a naturally aspirated flat-six.Keep in mind that the German automaker has confirmed that the newcomer will pack this kind of power, just like in the case of the 2019 718 Boxster Spyder.And since the 4.0-liter unit powering the 911 GT3 and GT3 RS is the only active engine of the kind, we're expecting this to show up in detuned form, with its output sitting closer to 400 horsepower.While rumors of an optional PDK tranny are floating around, we wouldn't hold our breath for this - as in the case of the retired GT4, a six-speed manual is used to prevent 911 cannibalization.In fact, the PDK will show up, but on the GT4 Clubsport racing version of the vehicle.Looking past the 718 specials we mentioned above, Porsche is also expected to introduce two other atmospheric models this year and in 2019.The first is the 2019 911 Speedster. Coming as a swansong for the 991.2 generation, the open-top limited edition will be motivated by the 4.0-liter flat-six found on the GT3 and GT3 RS.As for the second, we're referring to the 2020 Porsche 911 GT3 - with the Carrera (S) version of the next-gen Neunelfer coming by the end of the year, we'll get to meet the 992 GT3 (as well as the 992 Turbo ) next year.However, a prototype of the 2020 Porsche 911 GT3 has already confirmed the N/A power thanks to its soundtrack, with the test car also showing the more aggressive aero of the rear-engined toy.