Geyser Grey 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Looks Stealth

While Porsche keeps delivering new incarnations of the Neunelfer, the 911 GT3 Touring Package remains a machine that thrills us with each occasion. And we can now show you another first on the matter, namely a GT3 TP that comes dressed in Geyser Grey.

10 photos



Well, the example we have here is the first documented GT unit that comes dressed in this shade and we're expecting to see much more units of the kind in the future.



As the



For one thing, Geyser Grey perfectly complements the keep-it-simple lines of the 911 GT3 Touring. Speaking of which, we'll remind you that there are Porschephiles who would rather see the TP being dressed in vibrant hues - here's a Pure Green example for you.



Speaking of which, the exterior of this Porscha also includes such a hue and we're referring to the yellow covering the brake calipers of the car. This signals the presence of



And while we're talking about the features of this car, we'll also mention the all-LED headlights, which comes with silver inner graphics, as well as the satin aluminum wheels.



As for the cabin, there's one element that stands out from the rest, namely the pepita inserts of the seats (we're looking at a CCX option here).



Returning to the 911 derivatives mentioned in the intro, we'll remind you that the swansong of the 991.2 generation is about to make its debut. This is set to come in the form of the In case you're familiar with the hue we have here, it's because this was an exclusive shade for the 911 50th Anniversary, a member of the 991.1 range.Well, the example we have here is the first documented GT unit that comes dressed in this shade and we're expecting to see much more units of the kind in the future.As the PTSRS social media Porsche registry, which brought this machine to our attention, notes, the toy was recently delivered to the US.For one thing, Geyser Grey perfectly complements the keep-it-simple lines of the 911 GT3 Touring. Speaking of which, we'll remind you that there are Porschephiles who would rather see the TP being dressed in vibrant hues - here's a Pure Green example for you.Speaking of which, the exterior of this Porscha also includes such a hue and we're referring to the yellow covering the brake calipers of the car. This signals the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.And while we're talking about the features of this car, we'll also mention the all-LED headlights, which comes with silver inner graphics, as well as the satin aluminum wheels.As for the cabin, there's one element that stands out from the rest, namely the pepita inserts of the seats (we're looking at a CCX option here).Returning to the 911 derivatives mentioned in the intro, we'll remind you that the swansong of the 991.2 generation is about to make its debut. This is set to come in the form of the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster , which will land by the end of the year.