Car Flips Into Driveway, Explodes as Driver Flees The Scene

5 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Chases Modded E92 BMW M3 on Nurburgring, Gets Surprised

4 Mechanic Takes Customer’s Porsche Boxster For a Ride, Forgets to Fill It Up

1 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is Crazier than the 911 GT1, Doug DeMuro Says

More on this:

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Customer Racecar Spied, Debut Imminent

While Porsche is currently testing multiple road-going 911 incarnations, you should know that Zuffenhausen is also preparing a racing incarnation of the Neunelfer. We're referring to the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport. 5 photos



For instance, this isn't true for the recent 2018 Porsche 935 - also based on the street-legal GT2 RS, the new-age Moby Dick doesn't follow certain racing regulations.



Much to nobody's surprise, the GT2 RS Clubsport will only be offered to the lucky few, as just 200 units of the circuit-confined machine are expected to be built.



You'll be able to notice a prototype of the upcoming customer racer in the piece of footage below - note that while this was captured back in the Spring, when the 935 hadn't been released, similar test cars have been seen doing their things in parallel with 935 prototypes, which comes to confirm the fact that we're dealing with two separate rear-engined toys.



We're not aware of the tech changes used for the newcomer and yet the test vehicles easily allow us to notice the more aggressive aero profile. For instance, the test car seen here packs a much larger rear wing and a pair of massive NACA ducts in its nose and winglets on the side of the front apron.



Unlike in the case of the Cayman GT4 Clubsport, where the street car came in manual-only form and the racecar featured a PDK, the 911 GT2 RS already uses a dual-clutch tranny. Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the carmaker is preparing to introduce the



Porsche is expected to introduce the 911 GT2 Clubsport in time for the machine to be used next season, so we should get to meet the beast soon.



As it has been the case with the Cayman GT4 Clubsport, which landed back in 2015, the upcoming racecar will be homologated, which means customers will be able to use it against competitors wearing different badges.For instance, this isn't true for the recent 2018 Porsche 935 - also based on the street-legal GT2 RS, the new-age Moby Dick doesn't follow certain racing regulations.Much to nobody's surprise, the GT2 RS Clubsport will only be offered to the lucky few, as just 200 units of the circuit-confined machine are expected to be built.You'll be able to notice a prototype of the upcoming customer racer in the piece of footage below - note that while this was captured back in the Spring, when the 935 hadn't been released, similar test cars have been seen doing their things in parallel with 935 prototypes, which comes to confirm the fact that we're dealing with two separate rear-engined toys.We're not aware of the tech changes used for the newcomer and yet the test vehicles easily allow us to notice the more aggressive aero profile. For instance, the test car seen here packs a much larger rear wing and a pair of massive NACA ducts in its nose and winglets on the side of the front apron.Unlike in the case of the Cayman GT4 Clubsport, where the street car came in manual-only form and the racecar featured a PDK, the 911 GT2 RS already uses a dual-clutch tranny. Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the carmaker is preparing to introduce the 2019 718 Cayman GT4 , along with the new Clubsport version.Porsche is expected to introduce the 911 GT2 Clubsport in time for the machine to be used next season, so we should get to meet the beast soon.