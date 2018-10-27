Porsche Panamera GTS Sounds Awesome, Looks Good in Mamba Green

The new Panamera GTS is a weird combo. It's got only 460 horsepower, so you'd expect it to be powered by a V6, like the next Audi S7, but it uses a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 instead.

The Panamera 4S uses a 2.9-liter twin-turbo with 440 HP . Out of two extra cylinders and 1.1 liters of displacement, the GTS receives only 20 more ponies. Also, it's 110 kilograms heavier, which sounds like a bad deal. But the model captures the spirit of the GTS perfectly, not about the numbers but about having something special.



Have a listen to the first clip below, which samples the sonorous 4-liter soundtrack of the Panamera. Close your eyes and you might not b able to tell it apart from the Turbo, which has to be the highest compliment you can ever pay a German car.



Speaking of similarities between Porsche and Audi, we have to talk about this color. On the Panamera, it's called "Mamba Green Metallic," but we find it remarkably similar to the



The GTS treatment extends to the interior. The videos show some sporty bucket seats with Alcantara inserts, which are extended to the steering wheel. The Panamera model also receives fancy carbon-like trim on the dash and doors.



Like what you see? The bad news is Porsche is asking a lot of money: €138,500 for the "sedan" and €141,350 for the wagon. That kind of cash could probably secure you a 718 Cayman and an RS4 Avant on top if you shop around.











