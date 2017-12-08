Sonoma Green 2018 Audi RS4 Avant Looks as Good as the RS5

In some ways, the new RS4 Avant marks a return to form for Audi, as it goes back to a turbocharged V6. However, it's far better looking than all the fast Avants that came before it.

3 photos AMG C63 Coupe. €890 for the color isn't half-bad.



It's almost like we're collecting colors here, as we've looked at the 2018 RS4 in red, blue, black and grey already. This pearlescent green is one of the boldest tones ever released by the Ingolstadt automaker. Even though it looks similar to



The RS treatment also takes the 2015 body of the A4 B9 to the next level. Just like with the RS5, they let you know just how much the fenders have been flared out with some cool inserts by the sides of the LED headlights, but also the taillights.



This RS4 has the black package which darkens every piece of trim. However, you can also go one step beyond that with a Carbon Pack that adds this exotic material to all the skirts and spoilers.



The videos also include B-roll driving footage with liberal sprinklings of the exhaust sound. The interior is the subject of its own video. But without the carbon accessories, the RS4 just looks like an S4 with contrast stitching. Mercedes-AMG undeniably makes a better statement with the engine as well.



All that would be just fine if the RS4 Avant were cheap. But it starts at €79,800 even before you add the carbon, fancy paint, big wheels, optional exhaust or brakes. But a Porsche that does 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, well that costs even more money.



