autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

Sonoma Green 2018 Audi RS4 Avant Looks as Good as the RS5

8 Dec 2017, 17:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In some ways, the new RS4 Avant marks a return to form for Audi, as it goes back to a turbocharged V6. However, it's far better looking than all the fast Avants that came before it.
3 photos
Sonoma Green 2018 Audi RS4 Avant Looks as Good as the RS5Sonoma Green 2018 Audi RS4 Avant Looks as Good as the RS5
At least that's our take. Check out these videos of a freshly build Sonoma Green example and tell us what you think. Yes, that's the same color that made the RS5 Coupe, its sister car, so appealing during its comparison with the Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe. €890 for the color isn't half-bad.

It's almost like we're collecting colors here, as we've looked at the 2018 RS4 in red, blue, black and grey already. This pearlescent green is one of the boldest tones ever released by the Ingolstadt automaker. Even though it looks similar to Java Green on video, it gives off an entirely different vibe in person.

The RS treatment also takes the 2015 body of the A4 B9 to the next level. Just like with the RS5, they let you know just how much the fenders have been flared out with some cool inserts by the sides of the LED headlights, but also the taillights.

This RS4 has the black package which darkens every piece of trim. However, you can also go one step beyond that with a Carbon Pack that adds this exotic material to all the skirts and spoilers.

The videos also include B-roll driving footage with liberal sprinklings of the exhaust sound. The interior is the subject of its own video. But without the carbon accessories, the RS4 just looks like an S4 with contrast stitching. Mercedes-AMG undeniably makes a better statement with the engine as well.

All that would be just fine if the RS4 Avant were cheap. But it starts at €79,800 even before you add the carbon, fancy paint, big wheels, optional exhaust or brakes. But a Porsche that does 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, well that costs even more money.

2018 audi rs4 avant Sonoma Green Audi Audi RS4
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
AUDI models:
AUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargeAUDI R8 V10 RWS SpyderAUDI R8 V10 RWS Spyder ExoticAUDI R8 V10 RWSAUDI R8 V10 RWS ExoticAUDI RS4 Avant (B9)AUDI RS4 Avant (B9) CompactAUDI RS3 SportbackAUDI RS3 Sportback CompactAll AUDI models  