GTA Online Weekly Update Adds Bonuses for Nightclub Businesses, Cross the Line Mode

This week’s GTA Online update focuses on another economic aspect of the game, nightclub businesses. Starting today, owners of Nightclubs in GTA Online will receive 50% more income and double popularity and Warehouse Production. Also, Nightclub owners can enlist a Security Upgrade for 40% off this week.
Players who love MC Sell Missions will be happy to know this week’s update is bringing something extra for them too. Completing any Biker Sell Missions will result in 50% more GTA$ and RP, so be sure you’re up and running one the Open Road network if you’re looking to make some serious money.
This week’s freebies include the White Graphic Smoking Jacket, the Green Square Shades, and the White Vom Feuer Cap. In order to get these for free, GTA Online players must complete a Special Cargo Sell Mission, a Biker Sell Mission, or a Gunrunning Sell Mission. Each of these activities will award one of the free items mentioned.
Cross the Line Adversary Mode is getting a boost this week, as competitors will earn no less than 4x GTA$ and RP just for playing this week.
Racing fans who place first in a LS Car Meet Series Race for four days in a row will receive the keys to the Dinka Jester Classic, one of the common choices for street racers. If you’re looking to buy a new car, you can visit the Test Track to give the Ubermacht Revolter, Enus Jubilee, and Vulcar Warrener HKR a spin.
Also, make sure to visit the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort to spin the Lucky Wheel, and you might go home with this week’s top price, the Benefactor Schlagen GT, a German roadster with an impressive personality.
Last but not least, apart from the discounts on some vehicles, GTA Online players also benefit from free drinks at open bars at Nightclubs across the city and in The Diamond Casino & Resort.
