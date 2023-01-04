Graphic Designer Verdy Creates Colorful, Fuzzy E-Bike in Collaboration With Super73

It's common for people who are active in one area to receive different collaborations and leave their mark on more brands in one way or another. Famous graphic designer Verdy is the latest one to do it, with a collaboration with American e-bike brand, Super73.
Japanese graphic designer just partnered up with Super73, the famed e-bike manufacturer that has been taking the U.S. by storm. The brand has quickly become a fan-favorite not just for regular folks like you and me, but also for celebrities, too. So far, high-profile names like Slim Thug, Britney Spears, Behati Prinsloo, or Paris Hilton have all been seen riding one of Super73's e-bike.
And the brand has collaborated with a few famous artists. Some of them are Tom Ritchey, actress Chloe Moretz, rappers Tyler the Creator and Post Malone, Mr. Beast, or YouTube stars Noel Miller and Jesse Welle.
The Californian company has also worked with famous brands like Box Lunch for a Batmobile on two wheels, Yves Saint Laurent, motorcycle manufacturer Indian Motorcycles, soccer team Paris Saint Germain, Top Golf, Mattel Hot Wheels, and more.
Since the sky is the limit when it comes to the customization of the e-bikes, the collaborations continue as they have just shaken hands with Verdy to create a one-of-a-kind custom model.
Graphic designer Verdy, who was born in 1987 in Osaka Prefecture, Japan, moved to Toyko in 2012, working as an illustrator and graphic designer for VK Design Works. He is the founder of cult streetwear labels "Girls Don't Cry" and "Wasted Youth." He previously collaborated with big brands like Levi's, Budweiser, or Nike.
The e-bike Verdy used as a canvas is a Super73-ZX and all the bits and parts are in place, with the artist's marks all over it.
The result is focused on Visty, a mint green character Verdy created for the NTWRK's Unboxed 2022 festival. Because the bike's name seems to be the Super73 Visty, including a Visty license plate and battery cover decal.
The Verdy x Super73 collab includes a custom colorway in the same mint green, blue, and pink as the plush toy, with custom fuzzy seating, white tire liners and blue wheels, blue grips, custom handlebar tassels, and a custom basket with matching handlebar paint.
When it comes to the specifics, the Super73-ZX was introduced in 2021 and is based on the company's Super73-ZI entry-level e-bike. It has a light 6061-T6 aluminum frame, with adjustable handlebars and enough space for two passengers, with a weight limit of 324 lb-ft (147 kg), and a height range of 4'9" to 6'5" (1.5 to 2 m).
It's great on any type of terrain, with a peak output power of up to 1,200W, with a ten-speed Shimano Zee RD-M6400SP Rear Derailleur transmission. It has a 615Wh removable battery, which gives it a range of almost 50 mi (80+ km), depending on the pedal assist mode. It can reach speeds of up to 28 mph (45 kph) in off-road mode, but you can limit its maximum speed according to the laws in your area, thanks to its several ride modes.
The regular Super73-ZX is available in Agave Green, Panthro Blue, Moon Rock, and Ron Burgundy, with a price tag of $2,395. There's no official price as to how much the Super73 x Verdy one-off will sell for, though.
And the Super73-ZX Vistoy was also rapper Kid Cudi's latest ride, as you can see attached below.
