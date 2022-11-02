Behati Prinsloo Accessorizes Skeleton Halloween Costume With Super73-R Brooklyn

Behati Prinsloo might not have gone to big Halloween parties this year but she put on a costume. And she didn't forget to accessorize it with a black Super73 electric bike.
For this year's Halloween, supermodel Behati Prinsloo opted for a full-body pregnant skeleton costume with a skeleton mask. And she was ready to start “coming for your candy” as she had her ride ready – a dark Super73 electric bike.
The supermodel seems to be staying active with the California-based brand’s bikes, since she was seen out and about on one a few weeks ago. Her choice for a casual day out with her husband, Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine, and their two girls was a Super73-RX Mojave, based on the brand’s top-of-the-line model, the RX.
But for Halloween, Behati used yet another model: the Super73-R Brooklyn. Similar to the RX Mojave, this one also comes in Obsydian. Plus, it has the powerful R-series drive systems, two-piston hydraulic brakes, dual suspension, and the brand’s most powerful LED headlights of 1100 lumens.
The performance street racer is street legal, built on an aircraft-grade 6061/ 7005 aluminum alloy frame, fitted with LZRD tires, and offers Multi-Class Ride Modes.
The Super73-R Brooklyn is pre-programmed in the Class 2 mode, which takes it to a peak power of 1,200 watts and reaches a top speed of 20 mph (32 kph) with pedal assist, and a range of 40 mi (64 kph). If you unlock the Class 1, Class 3, and Off-Road modes, it can reach up to 28 mph (45 kph), with a peak power of 2,000 watts in Off-Road mode, and up to 75 mi (121 km) of range with Class-1 pedal assist. It’s also powered by a 1,000Wh removable battery, that can be charged on any standard 110v outlet.
Although the bike’s specifications don’t make the Super73-R Brooklyn Halloween scary, it was a great addition to Behati Prinsloo’s costume.
