Get Your Retro Groove on With the New Super73-ZX Lowrider E-Bike

The Super73-ZX is based on the company’s Super73-ZI model, which is an entry-level e-bike. The Z-Series have a lowrider design and are deemed urban bikes, accessible to any rider, and great for commuting purposes of all kinds.The new ZX bike brings some long-awaited updates to the table. It has a lighter 6061-T6 aluminum frame, a more upright riding position, and a larger, 615-watt-hour removable battery. It offers a range of up to almost 50 miles (80+ km), depending on the pedal assist mode you are using. The e-bike has an output power of up to 1,350W.The Super73-ZX is also more ergonomic and comes with adjustable handlebars and a newly designed seat which offers more comfort on longer rides. The bike can accommodate two passengers. The weight limit of the bike is 324 lbs (147 kg). The height range of the ZX is 4.9 – 6.5 ft (1.5 – 2m).The ZX is equipped with a 10-speed Shimano Zee RD-M6400SP Rear Derailleur and it is versatile enough to ride it on any type of terrain.The Super73 -ZX e-bike can reach speeds of up to 28 mph (45 kph) and you can limit the speed according to the laws in your area. There are several ride modes available on the bike that do just that.There’s an LCD display on the bike that gives you remote control via a mobile app, connecting through Bluetooth. You can also use it for navigation purposes, as it offers turn-by-turn indications.The new ZX is available in two colors: storm gray and moon rock. Both versions are priced at $1,995 (approximately €1,700). The available delivery date is mid-July, for orders placed now.