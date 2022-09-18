Goodwood Stirling Moss Memorial Is a Gorgeous Million Dollar Race Full of History

Motorsport is sacred for all of us petrolheads, and there’s something magical for us in seeing fast cars go around a track. In that regard, we’ve been blessed in the last few weeks with multiple racing events, including a Formula 1 triple header.
But there is more to racing than just seeing the latest and greatest developments in terms of engineering and aerodynamics. Passion, drama, and heritage are all parts of motorsport that make it great. That is exactly what the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy race at Goodwood Revival brings to the table.
Speaking about passion, a quick glance over the lineup of cars involved in the race is enough to get any petrolhead drooling. They are all gorgeous artworks on wheels. They all come from a time when function followed form and not the other way around, and when craftsmanship was one of the most appreciated aspects of a car.
If AC Cobras and C1 Corvettes are some of the cheaper cars on track, you know you’re watching something truly special. It’s not that often that we get to see classic cars worth well in excess of a million dollars race each other. And it’s even more glorious when you get to see multiple Ferrari 250 GT SWB models (one such car sold for over $8 million in 2019) slide through corners in a bid to reach the finish line first.
There is also plenty of drama involved when you are racing vintage cars, aside from their astronomical price tags and rarity. I’m talking about how difficult they are to drive on the edge and how quickly everything can go wrong. That was made apparent when an Aston Martin DB4 GT went into the tire wall. There is something magical about watching these museum-worthy cars being driven like they’re stolen.
After all, it’s the purpose for which they were created. No matter how sad it is to see over a million dollars crumpled up, the experience is probably worth it not just for the fans but also for the people who can afford these pieces of automotive history.
