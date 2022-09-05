This 1962 Ferrari 250 GTE Is Vintage Grand Touring Done Right

Officially 250 dubbed GT/E, the 250 GTE is the first series-production 2+2 from the Prancing Horse. A little over 950 units were produced by the Maranello-based outfit, and a matching-numbers example is up for grabs.
Offered by RM Sotheby’s with the original chassis, engine, and leaf-sprung rear axle, number 3689 rolled off the assembly line on July 18th, 1962. One of 355 cars from the second of three series produced by the best name in the biz, number 3689 is a Pininfarina-bodied gran turismo that was originally specified with Grigio Notte paint and Rosso Connolly leather upholstery.
Supplied to Milanese dealership M. Gastone Crepaldi Automobili, the four-seat grand tourer was eventually sold in the fall of 1967 to a gentleman in Switzerland. The first owner had this amazing piece of automotive history serviced at the automaker’s factory in July 1967, when the odometer was recorded as indicating 91,230 kilometers (56,688 miles). Later passed through the hands of two family members, the 250 GTE found its fourth owner in Switzerland in 1997 according to marque expert Marcel Massini.
This gentleman enjoyed the car for a couple of decades before selling it to the fifth owner, who exported it to Kuwait. According to RM Sotheby’s, number 3689 remained in dry storage as part of a large collection. As a result, whoever ends up getting this car will need to address the fuel system, battery, tires, and all the other stuff that needs attention prior to road use.
Accompanied by production data from the factory and a spare wheel, this blast from the past is presently finished in Grigio Argento. To be auctioned on September 9th at Grand Hotel Des Bains Kempinski St. Moritz, the numbers-matching survivor that needs only a bit of tender loving care is estimated to fetch 230,000 CHF to 260,000 CHF ($234,500 to $265,100).
As with every other 250-series Ferrari entitled to wear license plates, this fine specimen features a carb-fed V12 from the Colombo engine family. 250 stands for nearly 250 cubic centimeters per cylinder, and when it was brand-spanking new, the 3.0-liter mill was good for 237 ponies (240 ps).
