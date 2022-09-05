Watch How Far You Can Go in a Chevrolet Bolt, America's Most Affordable EV

More on this:

1 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV Now Available to Configure, Gets Massive Price Cut

2 GM Delays 2023 Chevrolet Bolt Production Start Date Yet Again

3 Less Than Half of Chevy Bolts Recalled for the Fire Hazard Have Received a New Battery

4 NHTSA Shows It Has an Eye on LG Energy Solution After Multiple Fire-Risk Recalls

5 Chevy Bolt EV Recall Will Cost LG $1.9 Billion, 95% of the Total Cost